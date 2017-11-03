Super Silver Haze | 3.5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Introducing Super Silver Haze, a premium sativa strain born from the legendary lineage of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze. This invigorating strain is your perfect companion to kickstart the day, offering an uplifting, happy, and energetic high that keeps you motivated and inspired. The aroma and flavor profile of Super Silver Haze are a delightful blend of slightly sweet citrus notes intertwined with earthy undertones, creating a sensory experience that's both refreshing and grounding. Embrace the vibrant energy of Super Silver Haze and elevate your day with every puff!

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

About this strain

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
Shop products
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item