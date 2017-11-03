Introducing Super Silver Haze, a premium sativa strain born from the legendary lineage of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze. This invigorating strain is your perfect companion to kickstart the day, offering an uplifting, happy, and energetic high that keeps you motivated and inspired. The aroma and flavor profile of Super Silver Haze are a delightful blend of slightly sweet citrus notes intertwined with earthy undertones, creating a sensory experience that's both refreshing and grounding. Embrace the vibrant energy of Super Silver Haze and elevate your day with every puff!



