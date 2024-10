Sweet Larry OG is an indica strain born from the flavorful combination of Larry OG, Paris OG, and Zkittlez. This blend brings together a sweet, fruity aroma with subtle hints of diesel and pine, creating a well-rounded and inviting scent. The taste follows suit with tropical and citrus notes that linger on the palate, giving the smoke a smooth yet robust profile. The high from Sweet Larry OG is perfect for winding down, offering a deep body relaxation that eases tension and helps you drift into a restful state. With linalool as its dominant terpene, it delivers calming effects that melt away stress and promote tranquility. Sweet Larry OG is an ideal strain for those seeking a flavorful, soothing experience at the end of a long day.



