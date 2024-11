Total Eclipse is a hybrid that lives up to its name, blending the finest qualities of King Slayer and Gastro Pop #5 for an experience as captivating as it is calming. This strain brings a harmonious balance, offering a soothing body relaxation paired with a gentle mental uplift. Thanks to its top terpenes, Limonene and Linalool, Total Eclipse creates an elevated yet serene mood, melting away tension and easing the mind. The aroma greets you with a sweet and gassy profile, complemented by subtle earthy undertones that ground the experience. Just like witnessing an actual eclipse, this strain leaves a lasting impression—an ideal choice for those seeking a peaceful escape from the everyday.



