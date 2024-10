Tripple Crown is a vibrant Sativa strain, crafted from the exceptional pairing of Cleo and Crush. This dynamic blend releases a tantalizingly sweet aroma, laced with rich grape undertones and a subtle hint of gas. Its dominant terpene, Limonene, uplifts your spirits and effortlessly melts away the stress of the day. Triple Crown delivers a smooth, mood-enhancing experience, perfect for those seeking a gentle escape and a mental reset, whether it's after a long day or simply to enjoy a moment of bliss.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

read more