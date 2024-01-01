Picture this, my friend – Vivrant Thing. It's this sativa wonder, a blend of Super Boof and Sherb Cake, like the ultimate collab between Mother Nature and a top-tier pastry chef. When you crack open a jar you get a blast of berries, earthy notes, and just a hint of sweetness. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool are like the dream team of feeling energized, inspired and uplifted. It's like a shot of vitality straight to the soul. Perfect for those days when life needs a bit more pizzazz!

SOC: 33.61%

Total THC: 29.37%

100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

