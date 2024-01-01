Vivrant Thing | 3.5g

Picture this, my friend – Vivrant Thing. It's this sativa wonder, a blend of Super Boof and Sherb Cake, like the ultimate collab between Mother Nature and a top-tier pastry chef. When you crack open a jar you get a blast of berries, earthy notes, and just a hint of sweetness. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool are like the dream team of feeling energized, inspired and uplifted. It's like a shot of vitality straight to the soul. Perfect for those days when life needs a bit more pizzazz!

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
