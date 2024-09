Introducing Waiting Game, a sativa strain born from the vibrant cross of Fruity Pebbles OG and Grape Pie. This delightful strain is the perfect companion for your Saturday afternoon, offering a sweet, fruity aroma with a subtle hint of spice on the exhale. Experience a euphoric, cerebral high that will have you grinning from ear to ear. Waiting Game is best enjoyed with friends, making it ideal for a classic game night. Immerse yourself in the playful and uplifting effects of Waiting Game and make every moment unforgettable.



