Waiting Game pre-rolls feature the uplifting Sativa strain born from the vibrant cross of Fruity Pebbles OG and Grape Pie. This delightful blend offers a sweet, fruity aroma with a touch of spice on the exhale, making each puff a pleasure. Expect a euphoric, cerebral high that’ll leave you smiling and energized, perfect for a laid-back afternoon or a fun game night with friends. With its playful and uplifting effects, Waiting Game pre-rolls make every moment memorable.



