Introducing The Element, featuring LIVE+. LIVE+ is a melange of essential elements to create the most enjoyable vaping experience. Using melted diamonds, single sourced live resin extract, and cannabis derived terpenes, LIVE+ offers a full spectrum experience with exceptional flavor and lasting effects. Be in your Element. Find your Element. Enjoy your Element.



Wedding Cake is an indica strain with a lineage of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. This strain has an earthy flavor with a hint of sweetness. Wedding Cake offers a relaxing, happy and slightly euphoric high. So put on your comfy pj’s, enjoy a little wedding cake, and get ready for a cozy movie night!

