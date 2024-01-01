Wedding Crasher is the perfect hybrid strain, artfully crafted from Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. This exquisite blend harmonizes sweet vanilla and berry notes with rich, earthy undertones. Mirroring its Wedding Cake lineage, Wedding Crasher boasts the terpene myrcene, which adds a subtle peppery twist to its aromatic profile. Indulging in Wedding Crasher will leave you feeling blissfully happy, deeply relaxed, and perhaps even with a heightened appetite!



