Wedding Crasher is the perfect hybrid strain, artfully crafted from Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. This exquisite blend harmonizes sweet vanilla and berry notes with rich, earthy undertones. Mirroring its Wedding Cake lineage, Wedding Crasher boasts the terpene myrcene, which adds a subtle peppery twist to its aromatic profile. Indulging in Wedding Crasher will leave you feeling blissfully happy, deeply relaxed, and perhaps even with a heightened appetite!
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.