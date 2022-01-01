About this product
Use with: Dry Herb / Concentrates
PAX 3 VAPORIZER COMPLETE KIT
There is a reason why the PAX line of vaporizers is one of the most celebrated in the market. PAX Labs, based in San Francisco, has delivered innovative and engaging portable vapes for years. The 3rd version of the PAX has been upgraded and will blow you away with clouds of flavor.
With a deep conduction oven and an equally deep concentrate insert, the PAX 3 has something for everyone. Simply load up the bottom with your choice of product, press the top button, wait 15 seconds and you're ready to fly. Discreet and shiny, this is an everyday carry if we've ever seen one.
Available in new matte finishes only, the PAX 3 has been engineered to maximize flavor and efficiency; the Device Kit is dry herb compatible, whereas the Complete Kit is dual-use, it can be used to vaporize dry herb, liquid, and solid concentrates.
WHAT’S IN THE BOX
PAX 3 Vaporizer
Charger
Flat Mouthpiece
Raised Mouthpiece
10 Year Warranty
Cleaning Kit
Standard Oven Lid
PAX 3 VAPORIZER COMPLETE KIT
There is a reason why the PAX line of vaporizers is one of the most celebrated in the market. PAX Labs, based in San Francisco, has delivered innovative and engaging portable vapes for years. The 3rd version of the PAX has been upgraded and will blow you away with clouds of flavor.
With a deep conduction oven and an equally deep concentrate insert, the PAX 3 has something for everyone. Simply load up the bottom with your choice of product, press the top button, wait 15 seconds and you're ready to fly. Discreet and shiny, this is an everyday carry if we've ever seen one.
Available in new matte finishes only, the PAX 3 has been engineered to maximize flavor and efficiency; the Device Kit is dry herb compatible, whereas the Complete Kit is dual-use, it can be used to vaporize dry herb, liquid, and solid concentrates.
WHAT’S IN THE BOX
PAX 3 Vaporizer
Charger
Flat Mouthpiece
Raised Mouthpiece
10 Year Warranty
Cleaning Kit
Standard Oven Lid
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
420 Reclaim
420 Reclaim is the first online headshop specifically geared for buying and selling previously owned, name brand water pipes, concentrate rigs, and vaporizers. We enable our customers to cash in on their name brand consumption devices without the hassle of having to search for buyers themselves.
We understand that high-quality consumption devices can be ridiculously expensive. That is why we carry previously owned, name brand consumption devices for a fraction of retail price!
If previously owned isn’t your thing, check out our collection of new, name brand consumption devices and smoke accessories. From simple water pipes to vaporizers, to grinders to high quality CBD products, we carry the gear to enhance any sesh!
We understand that high-quality consumption devices can be ridiculously expensive. That is why we carry previously owned, name brand consumption devices for a fraction of retail price!
If previously owned isn’t your thing, check out our collection of new, name brand consumption devices and smoke accessories. From simple water pipes to vaporizers, to grinders to high quality CBD products, we carry the gear to enhance any sesh!