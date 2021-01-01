About this product

Use with: Concentrates



G PEN NOVA LXE VAPORIZER



The G Pen Nova LXE is a sleeker, more powerful upgrade of the original Nova vaporizer. With a more powerful variable voltage battery, 100% ceramic atomizer, and patented reverse airflow technology, the Nova LXE vaporizer is one of the most powerful concentrate pens on the market.



100% CERAMIC HEATING ELEMENT PLUS REVERSE AIRFLOW



Knowing that flavor is a key component to fully experiencing your concentrate, Grenco gave the Nova LXE a 100% ceramic heating element. The inert nature of ceramic means that no outside flavors will attach themselves to your material or heating element.



The newly patented reverse airflow and “check” ball system bring even heating during your sessions. With its reverse airflow system, your temperature is consistently producing a hefty amount of vapor.



MORE POWERFUL VARIABLE VOLTAGE BATTERY



Grenco gave the Nova LXE vaporizer a 650mAh battery, over double the original Nova’s output. This upgraded battery has voltages of 3.2V, 3.6V, and 4.1V to allow for a full range of experiences during your sessions. The lower voltages ensure a flavorful draw, while the highest option is geared for those who want thicker vapor. For more discreet draws, an “extended draw mode” preheats the ceramic oven for 10 seconds to build up vapor. The 510 threading of the G Pen Nova LXE’s battery makes it compatible with most cartridges.



STAINLESS STEEL LOADING TOOL



To make loading and cleaning easy, the Nova LXE features a detachable stainless steel loading tool on the bottom of the mouthpiece. The new mouthpiece was also engineered to reduce sticking and prevent clogs—delivering your vapor directly and efficiently.



WHAT’S IN THE BOX



1x G Pen Nova LXE Battery



1x G Pen Nova LXE Tank



1x Micro-USB Charging Cable