Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand 420 Reclaim

420 Reclaim

Pax 3 Vaporizer Basic Kit

Buy Here

About this product

Use with: Dry Herb

PAX 3 VAPORIZER BASIC KIT

There is a reason why the PAX line of vaporizers is one of the most celebrated in the market. PAX Labs, based in San Francisco, has delivered innovative and engaging portable vapes for years. The 3rd version of the PAX has been upgraded and will blow you away with clouds of flavor.

With a deep conduction oven and an equally deep concentrate insert, the PAX 3 has something for everyone. Simply load up the bottom with your choice of product, press the top button, wait 15 seconds and you're ready to fly. Discreet and shiny, this is an everyday carry if we've ever seen one.

Available in new matte finishes only, the PAX 3 has been engineered to maximize flavor and efficiency; the Device Kit is dry herb compatible, whereas the Complete Kit is dual-use, it can be used to vaporize dry herb, liquid, and solid concentrates.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX

PAX 3 Vaporizer

Charger

Flat Mouthpiece

Raised Mouthpiece

10 Year Warranty

Cleaning Kit

Standard Oven Lid
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!