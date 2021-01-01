About this product

Use with: Dry Herb



PAX 3 VAPORIZER BASIC KIT



There is a reason why the PAX line of vaporizers is one of the most celebrated in the market. PAX Labs, based in San Francisco, has delivered innovative and engaging portable vapes for years. The 3rd version of the PAX has been upgraded and will blow you away with clouds of flavor.



With a deep conduction oven and an equally deep concentrate insert, the PAX 3 has something for everyone. Simply load up the bottom with your choice of product, press the top button, wait 15 seconds and you're ready to fly. Discreet and shiny, this is an everyday carry if we've ever seen one.



Available in new matte finishes only, the PAX 3 has been engineered to maximize flavor and efficiency; the Device Kit is dry herb compatible, whereas the Complete Kit is dual-use, it can be used to vaporize dry herb, liquid, and solid concentrates.



WHAT’S IN THE BOX



PAX 3 Vaporizer



Charger



Flat Mouthpiece



Raised Mouthpiece



10 Year Warranty



Cleaning Kit



Standard Oven Lid