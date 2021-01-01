About this product

Use with: Concentrates



PUFFCO PLUS VAPORIZER



The Puffco Plus Vaporizer for concentrates brings industry-leading features like an all-ceramic heating chamber that uses no coils and the 'Dart' that funnels excess condensate into the oven. The extra large heating chamber is super easy to load and the all-ceramic construction delivers pure flavor. You only taste what you load!



HOW IT WORKS



The Puffco Plus couldn't be easier to use. Apply one session's worth of concentrate to the bottom of the chamber. Replace the Dart and mouthpiece, press the power button and enjoy!



MAINTENANCE



Keep your Puffco Plus clean to ensure optimum operation. Use isopropyl alcohol to clean any stubborn areas.



WHAT'S IN THE BOX



Puffco Plus Vaporizer



USB Super Charger



Cotton Swabs