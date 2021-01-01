Loading…
Logo for the brand 420 Reclaim

420 Reclaim

Puffco Plus Vaporizer

About this product

Use with: Concentrates

PUFFCO PLUS VAPORIZER

The Puffco Plus Vaporizer for concentrates brings industry-leading features like an all-ceramic heating chamber that uses no coils and the 'Dart' that funnels excess condensate into the oven. The extra large heating chamber is super easy to load and the all-ceramic construction delivers pure flavor. You only taste what you load!

HOW IT WORKS

The Puffco Plus couldn't be easier to use. Apply one session's worth of concentrate to the bottom of the chamber. Replace the Dart and mouthpiece, press the power button and enjoy!

MAINTENANCE

Keep your Puffco Plus clean to ensure optimum operation. Use isopropyl alcohol to clean any stubborn areas.

WHAT'S IN THE BOX

Puffco Plus Vaporizer

USB Super Charger

Cotton Swabs
