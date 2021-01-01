About this product
OG Res Caps®
Water Pipe Cleaning ● Carrying ● Scent Stopping
Resolution designed Res Caps® to make cleaning your glass water pipe fast, easy and hassle-free. Pour Res Gel® to your favorite piece, slip on Res Caps®, shake and rinse for the quickest and easiest clean ever.
On the go? Use Res Caps® to seal your piece for a mess-free travel anywhere. Pack up n’ cap up before your next adventure to keep your glass safe and spill-free!
About this brand
420 Reclaim
420 Reclaim is the first online headshop specifically geared for buying and selling previously owned, name brand water pipes, concentrate rigs, and vaporizers. We enable our customers to cash in on their name brand consumption devices without the hassle of having to search for buyers themselves.
We understand that high-quality consumption devices can be ridiculously expensive. That is why we carry previously owned, name brand consumption devices for a fraction of retail price!
If previously owned isn’t your thing, check out our collection of new, name brand consumption devices and smoke accessories. From simple water pipes to vaporizers, to grinders to high quality CBD products, we carry the gear to enhance any sesh!
