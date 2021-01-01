Use with: Concentrates



G PEN NOVA VAPORIZER COOKIES EDITION



G Pen and Cookies have joined forces to bring a limited-edition design to the Nova concentrate pen vaporizer. Grenco developed the Nova to deliver concentrate enjoyment anywhere, anytime and it now features an eye-catching new design. The G Pen Nova - Cookies Edition features three temperature options to allow users to explore the full flavor and effects of their concentrates. Switching temperatures is easy, as users just need to click the lone button three times. An LED light is assigned to each voltage: 3.2V is blue, 3.5V is green, and 3.9V red. The pass-through charging capabilities of the G Pen Nova - Cookies Edition means you can use the device while it is plugged in, so your sessions will never get interrupted.



VARIABLE VOLTAGE BATTERY



G Pen knows that some users want flavor and some want cloud production, so the Nova - Cookies Edition is equipped with three temperatures. Lower temperatures mean more flavor, less vapor while the highest option will deliver a dense cloud that is a little less tasty. Using the different voltages will let you explore the full range of your material.



The G Pen Nova - Cookies Edition allows you to explore the true taste of your material on the 3.2V setting, get a nice middle ground of flavor and vapor when the 3.5V setting is used, and delivers thick vapor on the 3.9V setting. The G Pen Nova battery is equipped to evenly vaporize your material on any voltage options, ensuring comprehensive sessions each time.



HOW TO USE THE G PEN NOVA COOKIES EDITION



The G Pen Nova - Cookies Edition is a fantastic beginner’s vape due to its simplistic design. One-button operation makes changing temperatures easy. Once your G Pen Nova - Cookies Edition has arrived fully charge it before powering the device on.



Load your concentrate by opening the top of the chamber, the integrated loading tool makes this a breeze and the ceramic material is inert so it won’t introduce any new flavors to your material.



To power on the G Pen Nova - Cookies Edition, click the button 5 times in rapid succession. The LED light around the button will blink three times to let you know the device is on. You can cycle through the temperatures by clicking the button three times. Again, the LED light will indicate what temperature you’re on:



Blue: 3.2V



Green: 3.5V



Red: 3.9V



After your chosen temperature is selected just hold down the button and vapor will be produced, from there all that’s left to do is take a draw. Once your session is over, power the G Pen Nova - Cookies Edition off with 5 quick clicks. The light around the button will blink once in each color to let you know the device is powering down.



WHAT'S IN THE BOX



1x G Pen Nova - Cookies Edition Battery



1x Tank



1x Charging Cable