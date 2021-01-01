About this product

Use with: Concentrates



PUFFCO PEAK VAPORIZER



Puffco Peak is a portable e-rig like no other. Featuring intelligent heat calibration, the Peak ensures consistent heating to activate the true power of concentrates. A removable high-grade ceramic bowl extracts rich flavor and potency, while a borosilicate water attachment cools and purifies each hit. Designed for true connoisseurs, the Peak vaporizer features four heat settings that leave much to explore. Compact, wireless, and sleekly designed, the Puffco Peak seamlessly fits the power of the e-rig into modern life.



HIGH-GRADE CERAMIC BOWL



Equipped with a pure ceramic bowl, the Puffco Peak extracts more flavor from less concentrates. The high-grade ceramic activates flavor at lower temperatures to minimize combustion, delivering smooth, flavor-rich hits. Boasting high heat retention, the ceramic bowl stays heated in-between hits. A removable design allows you to easily clean or replace the bowl for continuous performance.



FOUR PRESET TEMPERATURES



While most e-rigs are limited to single temperatures, the Puffco Peak features four: Blue - 450F, Green - 500F, Red - 550F, and White - 600F. Each setting is optimized for a different experience, from small, flavorful clouds to large rips. Temperature is reached quicker and easier with a simple control interface and rapid 20-second heating. A vibrant LED light band displays temperature. Experience truly efficient and enjoyable vaping every session.



WHAT'S IN THE BOX



1x Puffco Peak



2x Ceramic Bowls



1x Water Pipe Attachment



1x Carb Cap



1x Micro USB Charger



1x Loading Tool



1x Carrying Case



1x Cleaning Swab