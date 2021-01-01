About this product
Use with: Concentrates
PUFFCO PEAK VAPORIZER
Puffco Peak is a portable e-rig like no other. Featuring intelligent heat calibration, the Peak ensures consistent heating to activate the true power of concentrates. A removable high-grade ceramic bowl extracts rich flavor and potency, while a borosilicate water attachment cools and purifies each hit. Designed for true connoisseurs, the Peak vaporizer features four heat settings that leave much to explore. Compact, wireless, and sleekly designed, the Puffco Peak seamlessly fits the power of the e-rig into modern life.
HIGH-GRADE CERAMIC BOWL
Equipped with a pure ceramic bowl, the Puffco Peak extracts more flavor from less concentrates. The high-grade ceramic activates flavor at lower temperatures to minimize combustion, delivering smooth, flavor-rich hits. Boasting high heat retention, the ceramic bowl stays heated in-between hits. A removable design allows you to easily clean or replace the bowl for continuous performance.
FOUR PRESET TEMPERATURES
While most e-rigs are limited to single temperatures, the Puffco Peak features four: Blue - 450F, Green - 500F, Red - 550F, and White - 600F. Each setting is optimized for a different experience, from small, flavorful clouds to large rips. Temperature is reached quicker and easier with a simple control interface and rapid 20-second heating. A vibrant LED light band displays temperature. Experience truly efficient and enjoyable vaping every session.
WHAT'S IN THE BOX
1x Puffco Peak
2x Ceramic Bowls
1x Water Pipe Attachment
1x Carb Cap
1x Micro USB Charger
1x Loading Tool
1x Carrying Case
1x Cleaning Swab
About this brand
420 Reclaim
420 Reclaim is the first online headshop specifically geared for buying and selling previously owned, name brand water pipes, concentrate rigs, and vaporizers. We enable our customers to cash in on their name brand consumption devices without the hassle of having to search for buyers themselves.
We understand that high-quality consumption devices can be ridiculously expensive. That is why we carry previously owned, name brand consumption devices for a fraction of retail price!
If previously owned isn’t your thing, check out our collection of new, name brand consumption devices and smoke accessories. From simple water pipes to vaporizers, to grinders to high quality CBD products, we carry the gear to enhance any sesh!
