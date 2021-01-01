Loading…
Logo for the brand 420 Reclaim

420 Reclaim

STAX Tree Percolator (Previously Owned)

Use with: Concentrates / Dry Herb

STAX TREE PERCOLATOR

The STAX® Tree Perc is 7" tall and made on 44mm tubing. Smoke travels up the perc's central stem before being split amongst eight glass arms and diffused through water. The tree perc can accommodate any STAX® base, mouthpiece, or perc and works best with approximately 2" of water.

DETAILS

Length Height : 7"
Designed By : Stephan Peirce
