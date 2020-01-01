 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Cowboy Cannabis
Cowboy Cannabis

Time to Cowboy UP!

About Cowboy Cannabis

Cowboy Cannabis. Over 150 years ago Cowboys moving cattle throughout the Southwest and into and out of Old Mexico started to enjoy Mexican Hashish. Cowboys would keep a secret stash in their saddle bags to smoke at the end of a long day driving cattle. Cowboy Cannabis extends that time-old tradition with our secret stash of unique barrel-shaped gummies in delicious cherry, fruity apple, smooth root beer and fizzy cola, and now featuring our newest line of sugar-free gummies in refreshing citrus sunrise, spicy cinnamon and wild huckleberry, all available in our discreet Cowboy collectors tin. We hope you enjoy our products! It’s time to COWBOY UP!

Available in

United States, Nevada, Oregon