INCLUDES 5 ITEMS PLUS 1 SPECIAL MYSTERY ITEM FREE IN EACH BOX!!

Edibles Box

We all love surprises, so we will send you something specially picked just for you each month. Each Edibles Box Subscription comes with our top picks from our premium top-shelf Craft Cannabis™ products, and the 6th item is a unique Mystery item chosen especially for you!



*Items may be substituted if product availability is limited. Merchant recommendations will be the substitution, if applicable.