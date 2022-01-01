About this product
Get the best of all worlds with this 3-in-1 handcrafted product! Top-Shelf Moonrock is a locally-sourced top-shelf flower with full-spectrum wax and kief. They are handcrafted locally by Craft Cannabis™ in Nashville, TN.
Firstly, the cannabis experts soak the Top-Shelf Indoor-Certified Flower in Top-Shelf Full-Spectrum Wax. Then rolled in Top-Shelf Full-Spectrum Kief and finally packaged it in a tight glass jar for no smell storage.
This product is <0.3% THC by Weight, following all state and federal laws. Keep out of reach of children.
About this brand
Craft Cannabis
Craft Cannabis was started in 2019 when founder Mike Solomon moved back to his hometown of Nashville after spending a decade in California learning to legally grow top shelf cannabis.
Our plants are grown and extracted in one ecosystem ensuring the highest quality cannabis goods including flower, edibles, and vapes.
Learn more about our vertically integrated Craft Cannabis Ecosystem and try our products by shopping online or visiting one of our retail locations, The Holistic Connection, located across middle Tennessee.
