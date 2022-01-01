Get the best of all worlds with this 3-in-1 handcrafted product! Top-Shelf Moonrock is a locally-sourced top-shelf flower with full-spectrum wax and kief. They are handcrafted locally by Craft Cannabis™ in Nashville, TN.



Firstly, the cannabis experts soak the Top-Shelf Indoor-Certified Flower in Top-Shelf Full-Spectrum Wax. Then rolled in Top-Shelf Full-Spectrum Kief and finally packaged it in a tight glass jar for no smell storage.



This product is <0.3% THC by Weight, following all state and federal laws. Keep out of reach of children.