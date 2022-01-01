Trouble sleeping? Finally, a product designed for people who want to combine CBD with an effective sleep aid! These Delta 9 Melatonin Gummies for Night Time Sleep.



Handcrafted from seed to shelf by Craft Cannabis™, this jar contains 30 individual melatonin & CBD gummies. Each with 40mg of full-spectrum premium hemp extract, 2.5mg of Delta-9 THC, and 3mg of Melatonin.



This product is <0.3% THC by Weight, following all state and federal laws.



Keep out of reach of children.