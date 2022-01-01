About this product
Trouble sleeping? Finally, a product designed for people who want to combine CBD with an effective sleep aid! These Delta 9 Melatonin Gummies for Night Time Sleep.
Handcrafted from seed to shelf by Craft Cannabis™, this jar contains 30 individual melatonin & CBD gummies. Each with 40mg of full-spectrum premium hemp extract, 2.5mg of Delta-9 THC, and 3mg of Melatonin.
This product is <0.3% THC by Weight, following all state and federal laws.
Keep out of reach of children.
About this brand
Craft Cannabis
Craft Cannabis was started in 2019 when founder Mike Solomon moved back to his hometown of Nashville after spending a decade in California learning to legally grow top shelf cannabis.
Our plants are grown and extracted in one ecosystem ensuring the highest quality cannabis goods including flower, edibles, and vapes.
Learn more about our vertically integrated Craft Cannabis Ecosystem and try our products by shopping online or visiting one of our retail locations, The Holistic Connection, located across middle Tennessee.
