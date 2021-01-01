About this product

Take your relief to the MAX with these etra strength Dablets pumped with 50 full grams of THC per tablet.



5x as much thc + double the amount of tablets!



*best if swallowed (don’t chew!)*



50mg THC per serving



20 Dablets per container



These THC tablets are conveniently made in small, controlled doses, so you can take your Dablet anywhere with ease, and quickly feel the effects!



Sugar Free

Gluten Free

Vegan

Fat Free

Nut Free

Gelatin Free

Pectin Free