Logo for the brand Craft Concentrates

Craft Concentrates

Dablets - MAX RELIEF - 50mg THC per tablet

About this product

Take your relief to the MAX with these etra strength Dablets pumped with 50 full grams of THC per tablet.

5x as much thc + double the amount of tablets!

*best if swallowed (don’t chew!)*

50mg THC per serving

20 Dablets per container

These THC tablets are conveniently made in small, controlled doses, so you can take your Dablet anywhere with ease, and quickly feel the effects!

Sugar Free
Gluten Free
Vegan
Fat Free
Nut Free
Gelatin Free
Pectin Free
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!