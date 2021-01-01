Craft Concentrates
Dablets - MAX RELIEF - 50mg THC per tablet
About this product
Take your relief to the MAX with these etra strength Dablets pumped with 50 full grams of THC per tablet.
5x as much thc + double the amount of tablets!
*best if swallowed (don’t chew!)*
50mg THC per serving
20 Dablets per container
These THC tablets are conveniently made in small, controlled doses, so you can take your Dablet anywhere with ease, and quickly feel the effects!
Sugar Free
Gluten Free
Vegan
Fat Free
Nut Free
Gelatin Free
Pectin Free
