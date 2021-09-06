Invigorate your day with these energy increasing nutrients plus a boost of THC.



*best if swallowed (don’t chew!)*



Ginseng extract, Green Tea extract



10mg THC per serving



10 Dablets per container



These THC tablets are conveniently made in small, controlled doses, so you can take your Dablet anywhere with ease, and quickly feel the effects!



Sugar Free

Gluten Free

Vegan

Fat Free

Nut Free

Gelatin Free

Pectin Free