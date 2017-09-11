Everything you need and nothing you don't; our Oil cartridge is simple, pure & potent. By combining naturally derived terpenes with pure THC distillate these classic cartridges will have you collecting every strain.



View the entire Oil Line at www.OilByCraft.com



"Our Oil Line is everything you need & nothing you don’t. Simple and to the point, these classic products will bring your cannabis experience back to the basics. Pick your favorite strains and leave the rest up to us…our Oil line will get you lifted every time."



read more