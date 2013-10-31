Craft Concentrates
Oil Cartridge - Lifesaver - 500mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Everything you need and nothing you don't; our Oil cartridge is simple, pure & potent. By combining naturally derived terpenes with pure THC distillate these delicious cartridges will have you collecting every strain!
Lifesaver effects
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
