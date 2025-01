Each season we will be mixing up the classics by adding a fresh Limited Edition strain to our lineup. Add a little sunshine to the winter months with MAUI SUNRISE; a bright, feel good strain, great for anytime of day.



Get ready for the ultimate vaping experience with our new all-in-one Oil Tanker. This slick, portable device delivers 4 full grams of intense, flavorful hits from start to finish. Equipped with a beastly tank capacity and long-lasting battery power, the Oil Tanker ensures you're always ready for those extended smoke sessions. It's not just a vape, it's a whole vibe in the palm of your hand.



Featuring:

Naturally Derived Terpenes + Pure THC Distillate

Exclusive New Strains

Pre-Heating Function

4 Portholes

Ceramic Core

4g Tank

3.7v Heating Capacity

USB-C Compatibility

Rechargeable Device



