About this product
Full bud + Sesh signature PHO wax = a cone you can’t refuse. By crossing the flavors of high-quality flower with our delicious wax varieties, this nug cone comes in a rotating assortment of out-of-this-world strain combos. You’ll never want to smoke a regular joint again!
A good time starts with a good sesh. We’ve created an inviting line of top-quality cannabis products packed with flavor, terps, & a whole lot of fun. Each Sesh product is made from handpicked cannabis flowers produced by Colorado’s finest growers. We use only full-flower cannabis material with an added dash of curated plant terpenes to create these flavorful & familiar strains. Versatile, yet consistent, we have something for everyone and for every occasion. Kick back and light up with Sesh.
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
