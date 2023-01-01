Full bud + Sesh signature PHO wax = a cone you can’t refuse. By crossing the flavors of high-quality flower with our delicious wax varieties, this nug cone comes in a rotating assortment of out-of-this-world strain combos. You’ll never want to smoke a regular joint again!



A good time starts with a good sesh. We’ve created an inviting line of top-quality cannabis products packed with flavor, terps, & a whole lot of fun. Each Sesh product is made from handpicked cannabis flowers produced by Colorado’s finest growers. We use only full-flower cannabis material with an added dash of curated plant terpenes to create these flavorful & familiar strains. Versatile, yet consistent, we have something for everyone and for every occasion. Kick back and light up with Sesh.

