Craft Elixirs formed in 2013 out of Seattle to be a recreational processor of artisanal small batch syrups made from seasonal and local Washington State ingredients.



Our syrups excite the palette with a sophisticated mix of fruitful and savory flavors. We have since grown to produce award-winning edibles that range from sweet to savory; Pioneer Square Fruit Noms, Lori's Potato Chips, and Dank Chocolate Syrups.



We stand apart in the world of Cannabis-infused products by offering a truly artisan line of goodies. By using simple, clean ingredients in creative ways we produce an exciting variety of flavors and handcrafted THC & CBD infusions to elevate your body and mind. Our variety of sweet and savory snacks are designed to delight and surprise even the most sophisticated foodie.



To ensure total purity and consistency in our product, Craft Elixirs has perfected our in-house small batch Cannabis extraction method. It all starts with our close relationships to the finest local Washington growers to process a full-spectrum oil with a complex mix of cannabinoids with natural terpenes. We make our whole plant Cannabis extract the old-fashioned way; by rinsing plant material with a certified Kosher, organic sugar cane alcohol to produce a pure concentrate that is gluten-free and non-GMO. The result is a thick amber oil that is potent, stable, and a key element to the quality of everything we make.



Our edibles are all gluten-free, vegan, kosher and delicious. They can be found in various dispensaries all over Washington.