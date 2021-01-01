About this product

You have been waiting for a high quality artisan potato chip on the cannabis market, well here you are. Lori's potato chips set the bar for the emerging savory edible market. Lori's sea salt & cracked pepper potato chips excite the palate with a delicious, classic flavor profile executed to perfection. As with all Craft Elixirs products, Lori's potato chips are organic, vegan, and gluten free.