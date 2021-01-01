Craft Elixirs
Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper Lori's Potato Chips - 10mg (Singe Piece)
Product rating:
About this product
You have been waiting for a high quality artisan potato chip on the cannabis market, well here you are. Lori's potato chips set the bar for the emerging savory edible market. Lori's sea salt & cracked pepper potato chips excite the palate with a delicious, classic flavor profile executed to perfection. As with all Craft Elixirs products, Lori's potato chips are organic, vegan, and gluten free.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!