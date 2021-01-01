Craft Elixirs
Roasted Garlic Lori's Potato Chips - 10mg (Single Piece)
About this product
You have been waiting for a high quality artisan potato chip on the cannabis market, well here you are. Lori's potato chips set the bar for the emerging savory edible market. Lori's sweet potato chips excite the palate with a delicious garlic and salt combo. As with all Craft Elixirs products, Lori's sweet potato chips are organic, vegan, and gluten free.
