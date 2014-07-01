About this strain
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
