Elevate your next gathering with some perfect 10s. The 10 mg THC Drinks Party Pack brings the good vibes with up to $60 in savings.



Try three highly satisfying 10 mg THC drinks:

🍉Crescent 9 Sour Watermelon THC Seltzer

🍋‍🟩Crescent 9 Raspberry Lime THC Seltzer

🍓Wobble Strawberry Pineapple THC Energy Drink



Each fast-acting seltzer has 10 mg of THC, and you should start feeling the effects in about 15 minutes. Wobble also contains 100 mg caffeine so you can keep the good times rolling.



Crescent Canna 10 mg THC drinks are made from premium hemp, farmed in the United States. They contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by weight, making them federally legal and available across the country.

read more