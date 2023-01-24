Squeezed from carefully grown fresh frozen flower, Cresco Liquid Live Resin is pure high terpene, full spectrum cannabis with the full flavor and aroma of the living flower.



Our Liquid Live Resins do not contain any distillate or fillers - ever. Just pure flower in a cart.



Reported Effects: Energetic, Calm

Flavor: Earthy

Lineage: Durban, Ghost Train Haze

Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, myrcene



Our Durban Haze flower naturally produces healthy levels of both THC and CBD, producing the nice energetic experience of a true sativa with the calm composure of the naturally presenting CBD. By squeezing fresh frozen Durban Haze flower into our Liquid Live Resin, we captured Durban Haze oil bursting with the earthy notes of the full fresh flower.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.



