Squeezed from carefully grown fresh frozen flower, Cresco Liquid Live Resin is pure high terpene, full spectrum cannabis with the full flavor and aroma of the living flower.
Our Liquid Live Resins do not contain any distillate or fillers - ever. Just pure flower in a cart.
Reported Effects: Energetic, Calm
Flavor: Earthy
Lineage: Durban, Ghost Train Haze
Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, myrcene
Our Durban Haze flower naturally produces healthy levels of both THC and CBD, producing the nice energetic experience of a true sativa with the calm composure of the naturally presenting CBD. By squeezing fresh frozen Durban Haze flower into our Liquid Live Resin, we captured Durban Haze oil bursting with the earthy notes of the full fresh flower.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
