Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
Reported Effects: Mellow, Happy
Flavor: Fruity
Lineage: Gelato 33, Sour Apple IBL
Prevalent Terpenes: caryophyllene, myrcene
Apple Gelato, a cross between the famous Gelato and Sour Apple IBL, smells and tastes like Grandma’s homemade apple pie. Between its pretty purple nug hues, decadent flavor, and mellow effects, Apple Gelato is a dessert of its own right.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
