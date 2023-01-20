Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.



Reported Effects: Mellow, Happy

Flavor: Fruity

Lineage: Gelato 33, Sour Apple IBL

Prevalent Terpenes: caryophyllene, myrcene



Apple Gelato, a cross between the famous Gelato and Sour Apple IBL, smells and tastes like Grandma’s homemade apple pie. Between its pretty purple nug hues, decadent flavor, and mellow effects, Apple Gelato is a dessert of its own right.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.