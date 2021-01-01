About this product
Berry Stomper is a potent, well rounded strain known for its happy, enjoyable effects. Many describe the aroma and flavor as fruitiness meeting diesel. The Kushberry lineage delivers Blueberry and OG Kush from LA combined with citrus notes from Lemon Glue Stomper. Consumers can expect a relaxed, cheerful feeling with mild to strong pain relief. Appetite stimulation is also reported.
—
Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene
Flavor: Fruity, Citrus
Reported Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric
—
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.
Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
—
—
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
