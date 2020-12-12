Best for evening use, this strain packs a powerful relaxing effect, numbing the mind and the body. Ideal for patients looking for physical pain relief or a sleep aid. Bio Jesus combines a strong diesel fuel scent with the smell of a sweet flowered meadow on a summer morning. Its flavor is sweet with hints of diesel.



Terpenes: Pinene, Caryophyllene

Flavor: Earthy, Chemical

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Hungry



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.