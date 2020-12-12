About this product
Terpenes: Pinene, Caryophyllene
Flavor: Earthy, Chemical
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Hungry
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.
About this strain
Bio-Jesus is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its numbing potency and exceptional pain relief application. This strain is made by crossing Gumbo with Bio-Diesel. Bio-Jesus produces intense body effects and a euphoric haze that is ideal for nighttime use. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Bio-Jesus effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
