Best for evening use, this strain packs a powerful relaxing effect, numbing the mind and the body. Ideal for patients looking for physical pain relief or a sleep aid. Bio Jesus combines a strong diesel fuel scent with the smell of a sweet flowered meadow on a summer morning. Its flavor is sweet with hints of diesel.



Terpenes: Pinene, Caryophyllene

Flavor: Earthy, Chemical

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Hungry



Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.