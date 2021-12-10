Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing

taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.



Reported Effects: Relaxed, Hungry

Flavor: Earthy, Chemical

Lineage: Bio Diesel, Gumbo

Prevalent Terpenes: pinene, caryophyllene



Best for evening use, this strain packs a powerful relaxing effect, numbing the mind and the body. Ideal for patients looking for physical pain relief or a sleep aid. BIO JESUS combines a strong diesel fuel scent with the smell of a sweet flowered meadow on a summer morning. Its flavor is sweet with hints of diesel.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.