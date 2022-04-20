Blueberry Space Cake by Cresco Labs is the indica-dominant offspring of Outer Space and Alien Dutchess, with its Alien OG and Trinity lineage bearing the strongest influence on its effects and morphology. It offers heavier than average Kush-forward effects that include cerebral euphoria and relaxed, weighted limbs. This strain includes cerebral euphoria and relaxed, weighted limbs. This strain exhibits a strong berry and citrus aroma and could be utilized for stress relief, minor physical pain, and restlessness.



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Nerolidol, Caryophyllene

Flavor: Citrus, Berry

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.