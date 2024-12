Ready to grip it and rip it? Then go with Board Wax, a spirited sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Chem 91 with Durban-Thai High Flyer #3. Top terpenes Terpinolene, ß-Caryophyllene, and Ocimene create a new take on a familiar smell: sweet, lemony aromas with notes of pine and diesel. Go touch some grass and get some sun, as this sativa may fill you with joy, a carefree state of mind, and relaxation. The traction here will have you ready for a day of action.

--

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.

--

Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

