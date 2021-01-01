About this product

Bordello is an indica-dominant strain that hits behind the eyes first, with some tingling and a release of pressure that may make it an effective choice for treating migraines or eye conditions such as glaucoma. The relaxation spreads throughout the body, giving powerful pain relief. This cross of Blueberry Apocalypse and Alexis strains makes patients feel euphoric and uplifted.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Flavor: Berry, Cheese

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.



Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.