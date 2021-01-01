Cresco
Boysenberry Gelato Hybrid LLR Cartridge 1g
About this product
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
—
Terpenes: Myrcene
Flavor: Potent, Fruity
Reported Effects: Energetic, Blissful, Creative
