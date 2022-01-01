Start your day with this new proprietary sativa strain from Cresco Labs, Breakfast Bubba! Top terpenes Terpinolene, Ocimene, and Myrcene create a fruity, citrus, floral, and earthy profile that many people will enjoy. This offspring of parent strains Alien Bubba and Durban has a dense bud structure with light and dark green buds with a hint of gold. You may experience calming, relaxing, soothing effects that lead to an uplifting and social feeling.