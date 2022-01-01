About this product
Start your day with this new proprietary sativa strain from Cresco Labs, Breakfast Bubba! Top terpenes Terpinolene, Ocimene, and Myrcene create a fruity, citrus, floral, and earthy profile that many people will enjoy. This offspring of parent strains Alien Bubba and Durban has a dense bud structure with light and dark green buds with a hint of gold. You may experience calming, relaxing, soothing effects that lead to an uplifting and social feeling.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.