A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Chunky Diesel's energetic effects meet Grape Stomper's mellow body high to produce a stimulating buzz that will keep you alert and social. The taste is a mixture of earthy and grape flavors, with a hint of floral notes.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene

Flavor: Earthy, Grape, Floral

Reported Effects: Creative, Uplifting



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.