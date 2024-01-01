About this product
Devil Driver Hybrid Live Resin Budder 1g
About this strain
Devil Driver is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Melonade and Sundae Driver strains. Devil Driver is 28-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Devil Driver effects include energetic, creative, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Devil Driver when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by , bred by Tiki Madman, Devil Driver features flavors like lemon, citrus, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. This strain has incredibly resinous, triangle-shaped buds and an intense spicy, lemon-pine aroma. Effect may be intense and visually stimulating. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Devil Driver, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.