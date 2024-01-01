Devil Driver is a balanced strain bred from crossing Melonade with Sundae Driver. Top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene create a sugar rush of tropical fruits, cherries and melon in the nose and on the palate. This hybrid may get you a good mix of uplifted euphoria and rush-free relaxation. So step on over to the sweet side. ​

--

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

read more