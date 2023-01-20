Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.



Reported Effects: Euphoric, Soothing

Flavor: Gas, Sour

Lineage: Diamond OG, Acapulco Gold

Prevalent Terpenes: linalool, myrcene



Among the crown jewels of Cresco’s genetic library, Diamonds & Gold delivers a crystal-clear euphoria intricately intertwined with a deeply soothing physical analgesia. Its dense buds are adorned with a wealth of trichomes, emanating a sharp, sour aroma reminiscent of gasoline and soured limes. A true gem of a strain, Diamonds & Gold is the perfect accompaniment to buff out the day and keep you shining on



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.