Dulce De Uva​ is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Grape Pie with OG Kush. Top terpenes β-Myrcene, Linalool, and β-Caryophyllene combine to create strong grape candy and heavy gas aromas with some light hints of vanilla and nutmeg. Sit back and find a sweet spot as you may fill up with happiness, relaxation, and giggles.

Cresco Rest Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency compRestd of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

