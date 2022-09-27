Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.



Reported Effects: Energetic, Happy

Flavor: Earthy, Pine

Lineage: African

Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, ocimene



Hailing from South Africa, this strain is beloved for its high levels of resin production and bright, robust flavors. Although commonly regarded as being one of the most energetic sativas, some patients report Durban to deliver potent physical relief after its initial rush has subsided. Durban is a must-try for any sativa fan.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.